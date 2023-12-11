Hottest Indian memes that took internet by storm in 2023

The year 2023 is almost over. Here is a look back on memes that dominated the internet in India and made the entire country roll with laughter. From ‘Moye Moye’ to ‘Bhupendra Jogi’, these memes accompanied the dramatic and heartbreaking situations with a twist of laughter. Here are the revelations of the hottest meme searches of 2023, according to Google Trends.

Bhupendra Jogi meme

With several memes floating around the internet about Bhupendra Jogi joke, users wish to know what Bhupendra Jogi means.

In a vox pop, a man claims that the roads of his state are better than those in America. The journalist asks the man his name: “Bhupendra Jogi, he replies. He is asked if he has ever been to the US, and he says yes. When the journalist attempts to inquire about the names of the places he has been to in the US, to which he says, “Bhupendra Jogi.”

Mamaji hi banenge nhi toh Bhupendra Jogi ko banao 😅😅pic.twitter.com/3KojHsrAkp — Gaurav Gulati (@gulatiLFC) December 3, 2023

So beautiful, so elegant

The “Just looking like a wow” meme actually began when a woman entrepreneur named Jasmeen Kaur exuberantly sold salwar suits on Instagram while repeatedly saying “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow” to describe the clothes with her contagious expressions.

The meme garnered popularity, not only from netizens but also from celebrities who took part in the trend. This became a highlight when the Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared a video clip on social media where she used this phrase to express her excitement towards the meme.

Moye moye meme

The internet’s latest obsessive trend, “Moye Moye,” originally comes from the chorus of a Serbian song called Dzanum, which was released in 2023. However, the “moye moye” tune went trending for its catchy, tragicomical tune. Countless memes and reels were created using this tune.

It’s noteworthy that the original words used in the video are ‘Moje more‘ (pronunciation: moye moye), which means “my nightmares.”

The Meme of the year Awards Goes to #moyemoye pic.twitter.com/yRcsUmaDiL — Hassan… 𝕏 (@Itschuza) December 6, 2023

Aukat dikha di meme

Based on a Hindi phrase that means “showing the worth,” the meme is used in reference to satiric criticism.

The video template features a man looking at another person in disdain while putting his hand on their shoulder while the Bhojpuri version of ‘295’ song is playing in the background. Manifold memes were created using templates.

Idli iyer ne minnows ke against century laga ke aukaat dikha di pic.twitter.com/YKn9XI50Uc — Rahul (@BeingTrickyy) November 12, 2023

Only in Ohio meme

Ohio is a state in the US, and the meme “Only in Ohio” originated in 2016. The meme simply asserts that the world and Ohio are different places, as there is nothing right in either place.

Therefore, whenever there is a strange post displaying some weird stuff, people comically comment under the post, claiming that the element in the post is from “Ohio.”

The boys meme

Featuring a group of boys in different poses and situations, the meme typically shows the mischievous activities that are considered boyish, like goofing around or putting oneself in trouble. The meme also plays the chorus of the song Bones by Imagine Dragons in the background, which many people refer to as “The Boys” now.

Elvish Bhai meme

Biggboss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav is quite popular on social media. Notably, his fan’s video took the internet by storm, in which a fan is heard saying “Elvish Bhai ke aage koi bol sakta hain kya” (Can anybody outtalk Elvish Yadav?) in a very funny way. “Elvish Bhaiiiiii, ayeee” he says in a very exaggerated tone.

The netizens found the part so funny that they even started trolling Elvish Yadav along with the fan. The guy got so famous that the clip even reached the YouTuber, who then said he’d definitely want to meet that guy and talk to him.