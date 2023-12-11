List of top 500 crore club films

Hyderabad: Scores of movies hit the theaters in India every year while a few manage to draw the attention of the audience. From Tollywood to Bollywood, people who are associated with Indian cinema try their best to catch the attention of the audience with their films. Some of the actors and production houses have achieved the milestone and given the blockbuster films.

In this write-up, we will tell you about the top ten Indian films who have crossed INR 500 crore at domestic box office and are among the most loved films. Yes, to know whether your favourite film features in the list or not, keep scrolling.

Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning is a Telugu film which is an epic action film of 2015. The movie is the first Indian film to cross the 500 crore mark at the box office.

It is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Rana Daggubatii in lead roles.

Dangal

Dangal was released in 2016 and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra among others. The movie is the first Bollywood film which minted more than INR 500 crore on the box office.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The film stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan among others. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and was released in 2017.

The movie has gone close to the 1500 crore mark and has broken various records at the box office.

2.0

The 3D science-fantasy action film stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles. The film became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2018. It is the first Kollywood film to cross INR 500 crore mark.

RRR

RRR is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language epic period action drama film and it is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR , Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris among others. The movie has collected more than INR 900 crore at the box office.

KGF 2

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 stars Yash , Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi and Raveena Tandon among others. The movie was released on 14th of April, 2022. The movie has collected more than INR 100o crore at the box office.

Pathaan

Pathaan is one of the best films of Shah Rukh Khan and has broken various records at the box office. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from SRK,it stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Gadar 2

The movie was released on 11th of August 2023 and it stars Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, Ameesha Patel and Simrat Kaur among others. Directed by Anil Sharma, the movie has collected more than INR 600 crore in India.

Jawan

Jawan was Shah Rukh Khan second blockbuster film of the year 2023 and it has minted more than INR 700 crore in India. The movie is directed by Atlee Kumar and was released on 7th of September 2023.

Animal

Animal is running successfully at the box office and is set to break various records at the box office. The movie is loved by audiences and has broken several records already.

The movie has minted INR 700 crore worldwide and is still running. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri among others.