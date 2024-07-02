Hyderabad: IT min asks Microsoft to finish expansion of data centres by 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday, July 1, met with Microsoft representatives to discuss the expansion of their data centres near Hyderabad. The minister urged Microsoft to complete the expansion by 2025, with the goal of establishing Hyderabad as a leader in data security and cloud solutions.

During the meeting at the Telangana Secretariat, minister Sridhar Babu assured Microsoft that any issues related to land allocation and basic amenities would be resolved by appointing a dedicated nodal officer.

Microsoft has acquired 22 acres of land in Mekaguda village, 41 acres in Shadnagar, and 52 acres in Chandenvelly, Hyderabad to establish its largest data center region in India.

However, the company has raised concerns regarding the 22-acre land parcel in Mekaguda, specifically related to issues with the local gram panchayat.In response, the Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu directed the Rangareddy District Collector K. Shashanka to resolve these issues by the end of the day.

The minister also assured Microsoft that the electric substation in the area will be upgraded and measures will be taken to prevent flooding.

Additionally, he instructed officials to complete the necessary processes to make the 22-acre land parcel in Mekaguda usable for Microsoft’s data centre development.

Data Centres in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad data center region will be Microsoft’s largest in India, adding to its existing network of three regions across Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.

This expansion is part of Microsoft’s plans to grow its data center business in the country and leverage the incentives offered by various state governments for data center investments.

The new data center region in Hyderabad is expected to deliver advanced data security and cloud solutions, supporting local businesses and creating new jobs in the region.