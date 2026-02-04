Hyderabad IT professional files complaint over 16-hour workdays

Hyderabad: An IT professional has approached the Telangana labour department alleging that a major multinational company forced him to work extended hours for years without paying overtime.

The complaint comes at a time when the debate on ideal working hours in India has intensified following calls by industry leaders for longer work weeks.

16 hours a day

According to a report published in TOI, the complainant, Sridhar Merugu, said he was made to work intermittently for more than 16 hours a day during his 14-year tenure with the firm.

He has demanded compensation for the additional hours he worked. He stated that it is unreasonable to expect employees to put in such long shifts without adequate pay. Sridhar also moved the National Human Rights Commission, claiming that the company ignored labour laws and refused to release overtime wages.

According to him, the situation became worse when he fell ill but was still asked to continue working. He further alleged that the company denied late-night and early-morning shift allowances and continued to push him due to staff shortages. Sridhar said he raised the issue after being forced to work continuously for over 16 hours a day for three to four months. When his grievances were not addressed, he was allegedly terminated in September 2025, which he believes was linked to his refusal to continue under what he described as unlawful working conditions.

The 45-year-old professional has urged the government department to direct the US-based company to clear his pending overtime dues along with statutory interest and penalties.

Growing concern in IT companies in Hyderabad

The report also mentioned other IT professionals from Hyderabad claiming that they are working beyond the standard 40-hour work week.

Many employees reportedly avoid claiming overtime despite it being their legal right. Santosh Kumar, an IT professional with nearly three decades of experience, said unpaid weekend and holiday work has become common, especially after the pandemic.

He added that employees often face indirect pressure and fear of termination if they fail to comply with extended work hours.