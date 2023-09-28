Hyderabad: Jagdeeswar Goud appointed BRS floor leader in GHMC

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has appointed Madhapur corporator Jagdeeswar Goud as the party floor leader in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Thanking KTR for his appointment, Goud said that he would bring to the attention of the GHMC the civic issues raised by the citizens.

He further said that he would be fulfilling the responsibility placed on him by the party.

The ruling party has so far not appointed a floor leader earlier to avoid friction within the GHMC. Goud, who aspired for a ticket from Serilingampally, has been given this position reportedly due to his role in the upcoming Assembly elections.