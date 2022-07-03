Hyderabad: ‘Jai KCR’ balloons fill up sky outside PM Modi’s public meet venue

Hyderabad: The newest development in the ongoing banner war between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the city is in the form of pink balloons outside Parade grounds, the venue of BJP’s National Executive Meeting on Sunday.

The TRS has been on a rampage in the last three days, effectively countering BJP’s posters with achievements of the state government.

Just hours ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rally at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday, pink balloons with the TRS slogan ‘Jai Jai KCR’ were positioned outside the venue, such that they are prominently visible from the venue of BJP’s National Executive meeting.

Previously, posters were put up in the city ahead of BJP’s national executive meeting. The posters accused the Prime Minister of stealing from the public.

The hoardings show characters from the hit show ‘Money heist’ in which masked criminals attempt to steal from a bank. The image is captioned “Mr N Modi, we only rob bank, you rob the whole nation.” and “#ByeByeModi.”

On Saturday, social media users took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the mascots stationed at various locations including the Zaheerabad railway junction, Kachiguda railway station, and Punjab National Bank at Vanasthalipuram, among others.