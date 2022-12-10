Hyderabad: Jilted lover kidnaps woman hours before engagement; Police rescue her

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman was kidnapped hours before her engagement from her house in Hyderabad. This incident took place on Friday. Later, police came into action and rescued her.

As per the details of the case, a group of persons who arrived in a convoy of cars and a truck barged into the woman’s house located at Turkayamjal in Adibatla on Friday. Most of them were carrying sticks and iron rods.

After barging into the house, the jilted lover kidnapped the woman whose engagement was scheduled to be held later in the day. The mobsters also attacked relatives who tried to rescue her.

Soon after receiving the information, Adibatla police reached the spot and started the investigation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Adibatla Police inspector P Narender said that the Hyderabad woman’s lover planned the kidnapped after he came to know about the engagement.

Given the case details, he said that the woman was rescued within six hours and handed over to the family members.

Police also arrested the accused who were involved in the crime.