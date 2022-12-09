Hyderabad: Following row over coming late to date, woman stabs beau

Hyderabad: Six-month relationship took an ugly turn after a woman stabbed her beau following an argument after he came late to the date. This incident took place at KPHB on Tuesday evening.

The couple who was in a relationship had decided to celebrate the woman’s birthday on Tuesday. However, the boyfriend did not turn up on time.

When the man met her two hours after the scheduled time, the woman who was angry refused to come along with him.

During the row over the issue, the man who was allegedly drunk slapped her. Reacting to it, the woman took out a craft knife and stabbed him on his neck.

He was immediately shifted to a hospital where his condition is now stable.

Based on the man’s complaint, police registered a complaint against the woman and arrested her on Wednesday night.