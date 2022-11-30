Hyderabad: Joint Commissioner of traffic police transferred to Warangal

Hyderabad: City’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath has been transferred to Warangal where he will be serving as the Commissioner of Police.

Ranganath will be replacing Warangal’s Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi. Joshi will now be reporting to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) in Hyderabad.

Senior IPS officer AV Ranganath took charge as new Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in December 2021 and served in that capacity for nearly a year.

Tarun Joshi took charge as the new police commissioner of the Warangal police commissionerate in April 2021.

Ranganath’s transfer dated November 30, was carried out by Chief Secretary to the Telangana government Somesh Kumar. The transfer of the Indian Police Services (IPS) officers in question was issued in Government Order (GO) 2237.