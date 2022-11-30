Telangana among top 3 states in lowest maternal mortality rate

Hyderabad: Telangana is one of the top three Indian states and one of the top two states in Southern India according to the Sample Registration Survey (SRS) report of Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) in November.

MMR is the calculation of the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births.

According to the SRS report released by the Registrar General of India, Government of India, Telangana, With an MMR of 43, is second in South India behind Kerala, which has an MMR of 19.

It stands third behind Maharashtra and Kerala, nationally.

Since its statehood, the MMR has decreased fairly drastically. The MMR in Telangana was approximately 92 in 2014; it is currently 43.

“While India only dropped MMR by 25 percent, Telangana reduced MMR by a whopping 53 percent from 92 in 2014 to 43 in 2020,” stated Telangana health minister T Harish Rao.

The report also clearly indicated that Telangana has outperformed all the BJP-ruled States, which are languishing at the bottom with a relatively higher MMR, compared to even the national average of 97 maternal deaths.

He credited the outcomes to the chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, for developing special programmes designed to protect maternal health. “The SRS report is an endorsement to the visionary schemes like KCR Kits of the chief minister,” Harish Rao remarked.

Rao added despite several claims of the success of “double-engine” governments, Telangana has outperformed all BJP-ruled states, which hold a relatively higher MMR.