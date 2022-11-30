Telangana: CM KCR waives CST on rice exports

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on November 28 waived the Central Sales Tax (CST) on rice produced in Telangana and exported to other states.

It is to be noted that CST was imposed on rice from April 1, 2015, to June 30, 2017. Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar released an order over the cancellation of CST on processed rice. “Telangana has become the food bowl of India by securing a place among the largest paddy-producing states. The tax waived off would serve the interests of both rice millers and farmers.” KCR said in a statement.

A two percent subsidy on CST collected on the transportation of processed rice to various states, was provided in the undivided state, which was later stopped between 2015 and 2017 after the millers could not submit C-forms and other documents.

Rice millers and energy minister G Jagadish Reddy met the chief minister during his visit to Yadadri Power Plant, Dameracherla, and requested him to help. KCR directed the chief secretary to issue waiver orders.