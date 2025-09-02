Hyderabad journalist duped of Rs 3L over land deal in Moinabad

Hyderabad: A journalist from Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills was allegedly duped of Rs 3 lakh in a land deal at Aziznagar in Moinabad.

The victim identified as Mohammed Shamsuddin,60, approached the police and filed a complaint. In his complaint, the journalist stated that the accused Madi Ram Reddy,66 took Rs 3 lakh from him on the pretext of selling him two acres of land at Aziz Nagar.

However, Shamsuddin learnt that the land in question belonged to another person, who is a resident of Banjara Hills. Based on the complaint, the Moinabad police registered a case and are investigating.

In a similar case, the Rachakonda police arrested eight people for land scam worth Rs 5 crore in Hyderabad. The accused, as per the police, were jointly marking empty open plots without fencing or boundary in Rampally village of Keesara mandal and forging documents to pose as owners. They attempted to sell the land to unsuspecting buyers.

According to reliable sources, the police arrested the main accused, Beegudem Aravind, Sampangi Suresh, and Eega Hari Prasad from their houses in Rampally on August 26.

Later, five other accused, Somnath, Nagendra Prasad, Mir Mohammed Hussain, Yamjala Shekar, and Vanaja, were also arrested on their confession. A few others, such as Amarender, Ahmed, Manik, and Musku Sunil Kumar, are evading arrest.