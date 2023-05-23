Hyderabad journalists’ housing society seeks chief minister’s intervention for land allotment

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited has reached out to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, requesting his intervention in the matter of 38 acres of land in Pet Basheerabad. The society expresses its gratitude to the Chief Minister for his continuous support, as they have already been allocated more than 132 acres of land since the formation of Telangana.

Bringing attention to the history of the case, the society informs KCR that during the tenure of united Andhra Pradesh, the previous state government had allotted 70 acres of land to the society in 2008, valuing it at market rates. In 2011, the society made a payment of Rs 12 crore to the state government as per the agreement. However, due to an ongoing court case, the land could not be formally handed over to the society.

The society, consisting of 1000 journalists as its members, acknowledges the market value of the land and strives to maintain the necessary funds to complete the transaction with the government. However, they also emphasize the financial challenges faced by journalists, as the economic status of many of their members is quite weak. Tragically, over 50 journalists have passed away since 2008, further highlighting the need for timely resolution of this issue.

Furthermore, the society highlights a related concern to KCR. They inform him about the house site allotment for journalists who are not members of any housing society. This initiative was introduced following the instructions of Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao to TS Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana. The society notes that Chairman Allam Narayana has diligently fulfilled the assigned responsibilities and is awaiting further instructions to proceed with the project.

The society hopes that KCR will intervene in these matters and ensure that the society is granted the rightful possession of the land in Pet Basheerabad. They believe that a favorable resolution will provide significant relief to struggling journalists and contribute to the overall welfare of the journalistic community in Hyderabad.