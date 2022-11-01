Hyderabad: Justdial signs MoU to digitalise MSMEs in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a bid to digitise the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state, Justdial has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Industries and Commerce (I&C) Department.

According to a release on Tuesday, the MoU will help MSMEs adapt to ways of doing business digitally, and guide them to reach out to customers in an effective way. The MSMEs are spread across Tier 1, 2 and beyond cities such as Hyderabad, Suryapet, Adilabad, Nizamabad, etc.

“Besides getting access to Justdial’s deep reach and penetration in the market, Justdial also aims to provide the MSMEs access to the brand’s other offerings soon like JD Mart, JD Xperts, and JD Pay for traders, businesses of all sizes,” the release stated.

Speaking on the occasion, MD and CEO of Justdial V S S Mani said, “Contributing abundantly to the socio-economic development of the nation, MSMEs form the backbone of the Indian economy. With businesses moving online, it has become imperative for MSMEs to adopt a digital-first strategy that would help them to increase reach and build scale. We are delighted to partner with the state government in helping MSMEs build digital infrastructure and improve their digital footprints.”