Hyderabad: Justice Muralidhar’s lecture on Palestine postponed

Hyderabad: A special lecture on Palestine scheduled for Sunday at Lamakaan has been postponed indefinitely, the organisers said on Saturday, September 12, a day before the event.

“The special lecture, Inherited Loss: A Look at Palestine, by Justice S. Muralidhar, scheduled for Sunday, 13 September at Lamakaan, has been postponed indefinitely due to unforeseen circumstances,” read Shahr Festival’s Instagram post.

Regretting the inconvenience caused, the organisers said updates would be shared through Shehr Festival’s official channels.

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It is worth noting that Justice S. Muralidhar serves as the prominent Chair of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Given his international prominence, local interest was likely exceptionally high.

Public discussions on geopolitically sensitive issues in the region can sometimes encounter last-minute administrative hurdles, security concerns, or changes to visas and travel arrangements. While the organisers have not shared how many people were expected to attend the lecture, the entry was free.