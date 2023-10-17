Hyderabad: Kanhaiya urges youth to hold govt accountable on student’s suicide

Hyderabad: Addressing the students and youth of Telangana, All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Kanhaiya Kumar appealed to them to take a stand in the upcoming assembly elections.

He expressed deep concern about the rising number of student and youth suicides in the state. Kanhaiya pointed out a recent tragic incident where a student took her own life.

He criticized the government’s response, suggesting they were trying to mislead the public by labeling it a “love affair” issue.

Kanhaiya said that the government failed to address the student’s concerns caused by the repeated postponement of Public Service Commission examinations, which had left her in despair.

Kanhaiya asserted that love is not a crime, but the student’s tragic end was a result of the question paper leaks in the Public Service Commission exams and the ongoing delays.

He accused the ruling BRS government of playing with the future of the state’s unemployed youth and students.

Kanhaiya called for the dissolution of the Public Service Commission, which has been unable to conduct transparent exams. He also stressed the need for new laws to prevent further question paper leaks.

Highlighting that the promises made during Telangana’s statehood movement had been left unfulfilled, Kanhaiya underscored that students have been waiting for job notifications from the Public Service Commission for years.

He urged the youth to engage in peaceful, democratic activism to challenge the government’s policies and called for the release of monthly allowances to support unemployed youth.

Kanhaiya Kumar expressed his belief that the Congress would emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections in five states. The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) state president, B Venkat, was alongside him during his address.