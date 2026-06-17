Hyderabad karate coach gets 20 years RI for assaulting 3-year-old

The school principal, Chilakamukku Deepika, was also given a three-year jail term and a fine of Rs 1,000 for lapses in supervision and safety measures.

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Hyderabad: A karate coach of a private school in Miyapur was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court on Wednesday, June 17, for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl.

School principal Chilakamukku Deepika was awarded a three-year jail term and fined Rs 1,000 for lapses in supervision and safety measures.

According to reports, the case came to light in June 2019, after the father of the victim noticed her showing an unwillingness to attend school. Upon questioning, the child revealed details of the sexual assault.

Subhan Bakery

A case was registered with Miyapur Police, who then arrested the coach and the principal. Police said that Kiran had taken advantage of the school bus arriving late and took the girl to the school’s top floor and assaulted her.

Kiran was also given a Rs 20,000 fine, while the court ordered compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the victim.

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