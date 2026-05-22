Hyderabad man sexually assaults 15-year-old girl multiple times, booked

Incident reportedly came to light when the girl’s maternal uncle grew suspicious.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2026 7:23 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man was booked by Alwal police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in the city.

The accused, identified as Durga Prasad, and the victim’s mother from the Macha Bolarum area became friends at a Spoken English center. The friendship later reportedly turned into an extramarital affair. The two had allegedly been living together.

However, whenever the woman was away from home, the accused allegedly lured her 15-year-old daughter and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Subhan Bakery

The incident reportedly came to light when the girl’s maternal uncle grew suspicious.

Based on the complaint, police booked the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2026 7:23 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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