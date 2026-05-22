Hyderabad man sexually assaults 15-year-old girl multiple times, booked

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man was booked by Alwal police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in the city.

The accused, identified as Durga Prasad, and the victim’s mother from the Macha Bolarum area became friends at a Spoken English center. The friendship later reportedly turned into an extramarital affair. The two had allegedly been living together.

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However, whenever the woman was away from home, the accused allegedly lured her 15-year-old daughter and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The incident reportedly came to light when the girl’s maternal uncle grew suspicious.

Based on the complaint, police booked the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.