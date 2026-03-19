Hyderabad girl ends life after parents restrict relationship

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old Hyderabad girl died by suicide after her parents imposed restrictions on her relationship.

The incident took place in Srinivasanagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chilkalguda police station.

Details of incident

The girl, who had completed her intermediate second year, was reportedly in a relationship.

However, recently, her parents had restricted her from meeting her beau.

Allegedly depressed over it, the girl took an extreme step.

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Girl found dead in Hyderabad residence

The suicide came to light after her parents returned home from work and nobody responded to their doorbell.

When they grew suspicious, they broke open the door with the help of neighbours.

Once inside the residence, they found their daughter dead.

Based on the complaint lodged by her parents, the police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation is going on.