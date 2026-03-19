Man murders sister, chops body before disposing near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his elder sister, cut her body into pieces, and threw them into a lake near Hyderabad after committing the murder.

Following the crime that took place in Abdullapurmet, the accused, who is identified as Pappu Ram Kumavat, along with his associates Rakesh Kumavat and Sunil Kumar, have been arrested by the police. All three are natives of Haryana.

Crime over property

As per the details of the case, Pappu Ram and his sister Leela Devi had jointly purchased a 120-square-yard plot a few years ago.

However, the property was registered in Pappu Ram’s name. For the past few months, Leela Devi had been asking her brother to divide the land and transfer half of it to her name.

Unwilling to share the property, Pappu Ram reportedly planned the murder.

Murder near Hyderabad

On February 28, the trio strangled Leela Devi at her residence. They kept the body inside the house for several days while waiting for a chance to dispose of it.

On March 2, they transported the body in a car to Pedda Cheruvu lake in Abdullapurmet. There, they cut the body and packed the parts in a bag and a plastic cover before dumping them into the water.

After committing the crime, Pappu Ram went to the Abdullapurmet police station and lodged a missing complaint.

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Based on suspicion, the police took Pappu Ram into custody and questioned him. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Following the confession, the police, along with swimmers, have started searching the lake to recover the body parts.