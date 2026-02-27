Hyderabad: Man gets life imprisonment in decade-old double murder case

Hyderabad: A 56-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday, February 27, by Additional Sessions Judge, Nampally, in a double murder case dating back to 2015.

According to a release, two constables of Humayun Nagar police station who were on patrol duty on the night of June 4, 2015, in Mallepally area noticed a fire in an under-construction apartment.

Upon entering the premises, they found a woman named Sultana Begum with severe burn injuries. Before she succumbed, he stated that the accused, Shaik Hussain, had been harassing her, and she suspected his involvement in the arson.

Her husband, Kurmaiah, sustained fatal injuries in the same incident and passed away.

After a comprehensive trial, Judge B Sujay found Shaik Hussain guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Hussain was also awarded a fine of Rs 1,000, defaulting on which, he must undergo simple imprisonment for one additional month.