Hyderabad: KBR Park junctions set for major upgrade with Rs 826 cr investment

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved projects totalling Rs 826 crore for the construction of grade separators at six key junctions surrounding Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park.

This initiative, known as the HCITI Junction Improvement initiative, aims to facilitate uninterrupted traffic flow at these busy signals, which currently rely on traffic lights and U-turns.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified these junctions due to their high traffic volume, driven by work, business, and commercial travel, particularly to software companies in Madhapur, Hitech City, Gachibowli, and Kondapur.

To address the congestion at these critical points, the GHMC has proposed the installation of grade separators in two packages, with an overall budget of Rs 826 crore.

The junctions have been designed to create a conflict-free environment, eliminating traffic signals around KBR Park to allow for smooth, uninterrupted traffic flow.

Vehicles travelling clockwise will navigate through a series of underpasses, while those going counterclockwise will utilize a network of flyovers.

Additionally, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has integrated rainwater retention structures beneath the underpasses to prevent bottlenecks during the monsoon season, ensuring efficient drainage and minimizing flooding risks.

Package-I (Rs 421 crore)

Jubilee Hills check post:

• Y Shape underpass from Road no-45 to KBR and Yousufguda

• 4 lane flyover from KBR Park entrance junction towards Road no 36

• 2 lane flyover from Yousufguda side towards Road no 45 junction

KBR entrance and Mugdha Junction:

• 2 lane underpass from Jubilee Hills checkpost towards Cancer Hospital junction

• 3 lane Unidirectional from Punjagutta side towards Jubilee Hills Check post

• 3-lane underpass from KBR entrance junction towards Punjagutta

Package-II (Rs 405 crore)

Road no 45 Junction:

• 2 lane underpass from Filmnagar junction towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost

• 2 lane flyover from Jubilee Hills checkpost towards Road no 45

Filmnagar Junction:

• 2 lane underpass from Maharaja Agrasen junction towards Road no 45 junction

• 2 lane flyover from Film Nagar Jn towards Maharaja Agrasen Jn.

Maharaja Agrasen Junction:

• 2 lane Underpass from Cancer Hospital Jn towards Film Nagar Jn

• 2 lane flyover from Film Nagar Jn towards Road No. 12

Cancer Hospital Junction:

• 2 lane Underpass from KBR Park side towards Maharaja Agrasen Jn

• 2-lane flyover from Maharaja Agrasen Junction towards Road No.10