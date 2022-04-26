Hyderabad: KCR lays foundation stone for TIMS hospital at LB Nagar

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 26th April 2022 1:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: KCR lays foundation stone for TIMS hospital at LB Nagar
KCR lays foundation stone for TIMS hostal at LB Nagar (photo: Twitter/Telangana CMO)

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospital at LB Nagar.

It is to be noted that the Telangana government has allocated Rs 2679 crore for setting up hospitals crore across the city of Hyderabad. It also said that these hospitals will function as autonomous institutions.

The state health department said that these new hospitals which will come upon all sides of the city will distribute the huge burden of patients coming from different parts of the city and the state that the Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, and the Osmania Hospital see on a daily basis.

The super-specialty hospital will be set up at LB Nagar at a cost of 900 crores. The official Twitter handle of the chief minister shared the news of the groundbreaking ceremony and said, “LIVE: CM Sri KCR laying foundation stone to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences Superspeciality Hospital in LB Nagar.”

Among prominent figures attending the ceremony was the state’s education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy.

