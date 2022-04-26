Hyderabad: KCR lays foundation stone for TIMS hospital in Alwal

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) super specialty hospital to come up at Alwal, Secunderabad.

This hospital will come up on an area of 28 acres and the state government has already sanctioned Rs 897 crores for the construction of the building and facilities.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashant Reddy, Thalasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Mallareddy, Sabita Indrareddy, Rajya Sabha members K Keshav Rao, and local dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare, on Thursday, issued a GO sanctioning Rs 2,679 crore for the setting up of three more super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, in addition to the TIMS, Gachibowli.

The funds will be released to the engineering wing of the R&B department for the construction of these three hospitals. These four hospitals will all be called Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS) and will come up at LB Nagar, Sanathnagar, and Alwal.

These three hospitals will have a block area of 10,53,800 square feet. The allied blocks will be 3,17,420 square feet. The total plinth area will be 13,71,220 square feet. While the LB Nagar hospital is slated to cost Rs 900 crore, Rs 882 crore has been sanctioned for the one at Sanathnagar and Rs 897 crore for the Alwal hospital. Tenders for their construction have now been called, the government said.