Hyderabad: KCR to chair cabinet meeting on August 11

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will chair the state cabinet meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday.

The meeting will focus on how to mobilise resources for the state in the wake of the Centre’s delay in providing funds.

Telangana received Rs 2,197 crores GST compensation under the Centre’s special borrowing scheme. It was the lowest compared to other states.

Even as the TRS-led state government planned to raise over Rs 15,000 crores through open market borrowings it has been delayed as the Centre has still not given its approval.

Moreover, when compared to previous years, the funding under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and other provisions has reduced considerably.