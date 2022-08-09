Hyderabad: KCR to chair cabinet meeting on August 11

Since previous years, the funding under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) has reduced considerably.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th August 2022 4:41 pm IST
Telangana: KCR congratulates Sindhu for Commonwealth gold
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will chair the state cabinet meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday.

The meeting will focus on how to mobilise resources for the state in the wake of the Centre’s delay in providing funds.

Telangana received Rs 2,197 crores GST compensation under the Centre’s special borrowing scheme. It was the lowest compared to other states.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Muharram symbolises supreme sacrifice: KCR

Even as the TRS-led state government planned to raise over Rs 15,000 crores through open market borrowings it has been delayed as the Centre has still not given its approval.

Moreover, when compared to previous years, the funding under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and other provisions has reduced considerably.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button