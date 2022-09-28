Hyderabad: KCR to unveil Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Gandhi hospital

The announcement was made by Telangana health minister T Harish Rao

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th September 2022 8:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: KCR to unviel Gandhi statue at Gandhi hospital
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will on October 2 unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi hospital on his birth anniversary.

The announcement was made by Telangana health minister T Harish Rao, who along with animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inspected the hospital premises on Wednesday ahead of the unveiling.

Also Read
Hyderabad among top cities with queries on cardiac health: Practo insights

The two ministers were accompanied by urban development chief secretary Arvind Kumar and a few officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button