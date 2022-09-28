Hyderabad: KCR to unveil Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Gandhi hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will on October 2 unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi hospital on his birth anniversary.

The announcement was made by Telangana health minister T Harish Rao, who along with animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inspected the hospital premises on Wednesday ahead of the unveiling.

The two ministers were accompanied by urban development chief secretary Arvind Kumar and a few officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).