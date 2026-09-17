Hyderabad: Keesara police officers caught accepting Rs 5L bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, September 16, caught Keesara police Inspector Arkepally Anjaneyulu and Sub-Inspector Gnanender Reddy for allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe at Keesara lake in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

According to preliminary information, Inspector Anjaneyulu allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from a person for granting station bail to a suspect and instructed the SI to collect the bribe. A deal was reportedly finalised for Rs 5 lakh, which was to be handed over to Gnanender Reddy.

The complainant approached the ACB following alleged harassment by the police personnel. The agency laid a trap and caught the SI while he was receiving the cash in a car near Keesara lake, where he was reportedly deployed for Ganesh immersion duty.

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The SI allegedly attempted to flee after noticing the ACB officials but was apprehended.

The complainant also alleged that the police personnel had been harassing him over chemical tests and had allegedly demanded biryani and soft drinks on earlier occasions.

ACB officials conducted searches at the Keesara police station and the residences of the two officials. Further investigation is underway.