Hyderabad: Kerala restaurant near EFLU targetted by Bajrang Dal for selling beef

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident and perhaps a first in Hyderabad, a restaurant serving Kerala food was targetted by Bajrang Dal vigilantes who tried to forcefully shut it down for serving beef. The restaurant, Joshyyettan’s Kerala Thattukada, is situated near the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) near the Osmania University campus.

According to EFLU students who were at the restaurant, VHP and Bajrang Dal vigilantes turned up at the place and asked everyone to leave the place after telling them that the outlet would be shut down for serving beef. It may be noted that beef is eaten very commonly in Kerala, and Parotta and beef fry/curry is a delicacy that is relished by Malayalis, including most Hindus.

The time of the incident however is unclear. The report will be updated once more details of the incident are ascertained.

When contacted, officials from the OU police station did not respond. However, one of the persons who was in the restaurant during the incident said that the police eventually did arrive and prevented the matter from escalating further.

Consumption of beef in Telangana is not prohibited, and several places across Hyderabad openly serve beef. However most of the restaurants serving the dish are located in and around the Old City areas of Hyderabad and in predominantly Muslim areas. Restaurants generally however do not serve beef, and mainly sell chicken, mutton and sea food. In fact, one of the oldest Kerala cuisine restaurant called Akson also does not serve beef in Hyderabad.

While the incident near EFLU is a first in Hyderabad, it is however not the first time in India that a place serving Kerala food has been targetted by right wing vigilantes.