Hyderabad: Khairatabad Ganesh earns Rs 1.10 Cr revenue this year

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Ganesh has earned of Rs. 1.10 crore in revenue during the 10-day festival this year.

According to the organizers of the Khairatabad Ganesh Committee, the total collection of ‘hundi’ (donations) made by the visitors during the last ten days amounted to Rs. 70 lakh.

For the first time, the organizers had counted the total collection of money received at the pandal under closed circuit cameras and announced that Rs. 70 lakh donations were received from the people. Another Rs. 40 lakh was generated through hoardings and advertisement through other forms.

The practice of installing Ganesh at the spot started in 1954, when freedom fighter Shankaraiah first set up a small pandal, with a tiny one feet in height idol to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. As years passed the height of the idol also kept going up by a foot every year and in 2014, the idol was 60 feet tall. This year, the height is around 70 feet.

The Khairatabad Ganesh assumes a different avatar every year and its laddu prasadam is much sought-after by lakhs of devotees thronging the pandal.

Chennai based veteran sculptor Chinnaswamy Rajendran, with 30 years of experience in idols made the Khairatabad Ganesh idol with the help of 150 artisans.