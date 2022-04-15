Hyderabad: Khajaguda lake, adjoining road to be developed further, says KTR

Hyderabad: MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday said that the Khajaguda lake along with the adjoining road will further be developed into a noticeably more beautiful place. He also hinted at exclusive events being conducted there on weekends to make the place more recreational for families.

The minister said this as a response to a child’s tweet thanking him for developing the Khajaguda Lake road. The tweet also requested for measures to be taken to make the road traffic free on weekends.

Thanks for the kind words. We want to make this road and the adjoining lake even more beautiful place for families and kids to hang out@ZC_SLP is working on it and hopefully we can do something in the lines of an exclusive event for weekends https://t.co/kIMdLOx3Pa — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 15, 2022

“Thank you #KTR uncle for the beautiful #Khajaguda Lake road showing the #HiTech #Hyderabad. Pic Credit – @babakishore Wish if there are no vehicles moving on this road on weekend evenings, kids can walk freely. @KTRTRS #TanishMutta,” the tweet said.

