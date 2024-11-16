Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy accepts Telangana CM’s ‘Musi stay’ challenge

Kishan Reddy emphasizes BJP's support for Musi rejuvenation but opposes evictions of poor residents from their homes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 16th November 2024 9:22 am IST
Telangana: Ahead of Rahul's rally, BJP targets Congress on 6 guarantees
Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Union minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy has announced plans to stay overnight in the catchment area of the Musi River in response to chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s challenge.

Reddy emphasized that BJP leaders are willing to live near the river for three months if it means scrapping the Musi rejuvenation project, which he claims is detrimental to the poor due to forced evacuations and demolitions of their homes.

He criticized the previous administration under K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for failing to fulfil promises regarding the river’s condition and accused the current Congress government of borrowing heavily without delivering on its commitments.

Reddy stated, “We are not against the Musi rejuvenation project or cleaning it. But the party is against bulldozing houses belonging to the poor and evacuating them,” highlighting concerns over the displacement of families living along the river.

He also pointed out that while previous governments had made grand promises about improving the Musi’s condition, little action had been taken to address its pollution and encroachments.

In his remarks, Reddy accused the Congress of using Telangana as an “ATM” and failing to implement their six guarantees after nearly a year in power.

He asserted that instead of addressing community needs, they have resorted to political posturing during election campaigns.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 16th November 2024 9:22 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button