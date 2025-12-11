Hyderabad: Konda Surekha faces non-bailable warrant in KTR defamation case

Hyderabad: The Special Court for Public Representatives at Nampally on Thursday, December 11, has issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha. The warrant was issued as part of an order passed over Surekha’s absence from proceedings in a defamation case filed against her by Bharat Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

The Nampally Court earlier this year directed the police to register a criminal case against Konda Surekha. The matter began last year in October when while addressing the media, Konda Surekha made controversial statements against KTR, accusing him of being the reason behind actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.

According to the BRS, the matter was listed for commencement of trial on Friday. However, she failed to appear and the magistrate took a serious view of the fact that she remained absent. A statement from KTR’s office stated that she has been absent without furnishing any valid justification or filing a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance.

Also Read Telangana HC questions partiality to Mayor Gadwal in land regularisation

“Citing her blatant non-cooperation with the legal process and repeated failure to attend the hearings, the court ordered the issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant to secure her presence. Following this order, the court adjourned the matter to February 5, 2026, for further trial, subject to the execution of the warrant and the production of the minister before the bench,” added the statement from KTR’s office.

Konda Surekha’s remarks

“KTR is 100% responsible for Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. He demanded that Samantha be sent to him in return for not demolishing the N-Convention. Nagarjuna asked Samantha to go to him but she refused to go. So they asked her to leave, that’s how the divorce happened,” said Konda Surekha had said last year.

The court has not only prohibited Konda Surekha from making any further defamatory statements about KTR but has also last year directed an removal of all existing remarks from media, social media platforms, and digital channels.

Specific instructions were given to YouTube, Facebook, and Google to delete any videos featuring her comments. This order extends to news outlets that aired or published the statements, requiring them to remove all related content from social media and websites.