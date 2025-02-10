Hyderabad: KTR condemns Congress, BJP’s silence over attack on Chilkur Balaji priest

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Monday, February 10, condemned the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their silence on the attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple Priest CS Rangarajan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

KTR sought accountability and action against the culprits and the safety of Rangarajan. Attacking the Congress and BJP, the Sircilla MLA said that Defenders of Dharma attack, while defenders of the Constitution sit back and watch.

KTR termed the Congress and BJP as self-proclaimed protectors of Hinduism. In a post on X, the former Telangana minister questioned the lack of response from the Telangana government despite video evidence of the assault.

“There are videos of the attack and in two days, did the Telangana government do anything? Shame,” he said.

Chilkur Balaji Preist attacked

KTR’s reaction comes after the head priest of the Chilkur Balaji temple Rangarajan was allegedly physically attacked and manhandled by a group of people who claimed to be ‘working to establish Rama Rajya,’.

The incident occurred on February 7. However, it came to light after the Temple Protection Movement convenor Dr MV Soundararajan released a statement on Sunday, February 9, along with a video showing the alleged attackers, who claimed to be descendants of the Ikshvaku clan, threatening the Chilkur Balaji temple head priest Rangarajan at his house adjacent to the temple.

According to the statement, the individuals who threatened the Chilkur head priest Rangarajan wanted to form Rama Rajya, in which they created private armies to punish the people who did not accept their mission or agenda. The Chilkur temple priest declined to join their mission, following which he was attacked.