Chilkur Balaji temple head priest attacked in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the head priest of the Chilkur Balaji temple Rangarajan was allegedly physically attacked and manhandled by a group of people who claimed to be ‘working to establish Rama Rajya,’.

The incident occurred on February 7. However, it came to light after the Temple Protection Movement convenor Dr MV Soundararajan released a statement on Sunday, February 9, along with a video showing the alleged attackers, who claimed to be descendants of the Ikshvaku clan, threatening the Chilkur Balaji temple head priest Rangarajan at his house adjacent to the temple.

According to the statement, the individuals who threatened the Chilkur head priest Rangarajan “wanted to form Rama Rajya, in which they created private armies to punish the people who did not accept their mission or agenda.’ The Chilkur temple priest declined to join their mission, following which he was attacked.

Chilkur Balaji temple head priest Rangarajan filed a complaint with the Moinabad police station. the matter is under investigation.

Last year, in March, the Chilkur Balaji head priest gifted a bull to Mohammad Ghouse, a farmer of Chilkuru village who lost his farm bull due to an electric shock.

Rangarajan said it is a tradition of the temple to support the farmers in distress. “Humanity does not see religion, caste or creed. It is the belief of Chilkuru Balaji Pujari, his disciples and people associated with him that service to God is to help fellow human beings,” said Rangarajan Swamy.