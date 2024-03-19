Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji temple gifts bull to Muslim farmer

Hyderabad: The Chilkur Balaji temple authorities on Tuesday, March 19, gifted a bull to Mohammad Ghouse, a farmer of Chilkuru village who lost his farm bull due to electric shock recently.

After the loss, Ghouse faced problems in doing agricultural activities. On coming to know about his distress, the temple management came forward to help him.

CS Rangarajan Swamy, the chief priest of Chilukur Balaji, who gifted a bull to the farmer said it is a tradition of the temple to support the farmers in distress.

“Humanity does not see religion, caste or creed. It is the belief of Chilkuru Balaji Pujari, his disciples and people associated with him that service to God is to help fellow human beings,” said C S Rangarajan Swamy.

Chilkur Balaji temple today gifted a Bull to a farmer Mohd Ghouse belonging to Chilkur Village who had lost his farming bull in electrocution. #Telangana @csranga @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/23YUBLMzyd — V.V. Balakrishna-TNIE (@balaexpressTNIE) March 19, 2024

A few years ago, a farmer named Anjaiah was gifted with bulls. He belongs to Pedda Mangalaram village in Moinabad, Rangareddy district lost two buffaloes due to an electric shock.

Rangarajan, the chief priest of Chilukur Balaji asked the people to participate in ‘cattle gifting programs’ to help the farmers.