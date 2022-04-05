Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates Jamp Pharmaceuticals in Genome Valley

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the first facility of Jamp Pharmaceuticals in Genome Valley. KTR stated that the Valley continues to be the most preferred investment destination for companies all around the world.

Canada-based Jamp Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. is designed to cater solid oral dosage form, powders, topicals, nasal delivery & liquid oral pharmaceutical products for regulated markets. According to KTR, the facility is being established with the total investment of Rs 250 crore and total employment of around 200 people.

“Happy to know that the leadership of Jamp Pharma systematically evaluated various locations in India and around the world and found Genome Valley to be the most attractive location for establishing their operations outside Canada. This is indeed a testament to the overall ecosystem for life sciences in Telangana and also the pro-business policies of the Telangana Government. Hyderabad continues to consolidate its leadership position in life sciences.” said KTR.

The minister has previously said that the state government has set the vision to growing the sector to $100 billion dollars by 2030. In March, he went to the United States, where he held 35 meetings and succeeded in attracting over Rs 75000 crores in investments from well-known IT and Pharma Companies.