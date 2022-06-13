Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates US-based Advance Auto Parts center

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday inaugurated the Advanced Auto Parts Global Communication Center (GCC) in the city. The center is built in a 65,000 sq. ft space, and will employ over 450 people.

Advance Auto Parts, a US-based company, is a parts provider that serves professional installers and vehicle owners with automotive goods and services at over 4,000 locations worldwide.

“This is the company’s second-largest center outside of the US. The automobile of today and tomorrow is a computer on four wheels. What used to be a hub for auto parts like Detroit in the US or Chennai or Pune in India, is not the case anymore. As automobiles evolve, Hyderabad has a huge opportunity to take center stage,” said KTR.

KTR added that Telangana’s “mobility valley” will be a single-stop shop for everything to do with automobiles. He said that Telangana already has ZF, Hyundai, Bosch, Intel and Qualcomm.

“Sustainable mobility is the future. With global warming and other alarming trends, this is the future of humanity that is at stake.”

GCC in Hyderabad aims to help accelerate innovations for the brand’s automotive solutions related to supply chain optimization, competitive pricing, store operations and customer interface.

“The things we have achieved here in a short span of time is encouraging us to grow more,” said Tom Greco, president and CEO of the company.