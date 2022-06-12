Telangana: Rajesh Exports to invest Rs 24,000 crores in state

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday announced that Rajesh Exports (Elest) will be setting up India’s first display FAB with an investment of Rs 24,000, making it one of the largest investments in high-tech manufacturing sector in the country.

Calling it a “historic day for Telangana,” KTR said that the Fortune-500 company’s investment puts India on the world map of advanced high-tech manufacturing. The company, which is based in Bangalore, will be manufacturing the most advanced AMOLED screens.

Rajesh Exports (Elest), a Fortune-500 company, to setup India's first Display FAB to manufacture the most advanced AMOLED displays, with an investment of ₹24,000 Cr, making it one of the largest investments in high-tech manufacturing sector in India pic.twitter.com/ygb9wK50j4 — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 12, 2022

“What was hitherto possible only in Japan, Korea & Taiwan, will now happen in Telangana. To create large scale ecosystem of partners & ancillaries, supplying to world class TV, smartphone & tablet makers,” said KTR.

“A watershed moment for all of us in Telangana…what Microsoft did for the software industry in Hyderabad two decades ago, the Rs 24,000 cr project announced by Rajesh Exports today will do the same for advanced hi-tech manufacturing,” said IT minister Jayesh Ranjan on Twitter. ⁦