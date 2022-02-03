Hyderabad: KTR launches 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony in Khairatabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday launched 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Indra Nagar in Khairatabad, Hyderabad.

The Government of Telangana constructed 210 2BHK dignity houses in this colony at a cost of Rs. 17.85 Crores. The colony has CC Roads, a children’s play area, and shops among the other amenities.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLA Danam Nagendar, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi, Deputy Mayor Srilantha Shoban Reddy, and others were present at the inauguration.

Dignity Housing Colony at Indra Nagar, Khairatabad. Photo: Twitter.

The Minister congratulated the engineering team for making the project a success.

“I don’t think there will be a better address for a 2bhk colony than here. There is an IMAX theatre, Hussain Sagar, a new under construction Secretariat and also a125 feet Dr. B.R Amebdkar’s statue is going to come up soon nearby. If a private builder builds this here today, it will come to at least Rs. 50-60 lakh rupees. But under the leadership of Hon’ble CM KCR, to see happiness in the faces of the poor, has decided to distribute the growing wealth of the state among its people in the form of welfare schemes. According to this plan, a sum of Rs 9714 crores is being spent on building houses for the poor in the city of Hyderabad,” KTR said.

He further said that even though governments built houses for the poor in the past, they were very tiny houses of the size of a ‘matchbox’ and also mired in legal issues. “There are no issues like that now. Houses are allocated according to an open lottery system and not a rupee has to be paid to anyone including a broker,” he added.