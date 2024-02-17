Hyderabad: KTR leads KCR’s 70th birthday celebrations at BRS office

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Saturday celebrated the 70th birthday of party president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

His son and BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao led the celebrations at BRS headquarters Telangana by cutting a 70-kg cake.

On this occasion, Rama Rao handed over insurance papers to autorickshaw drivers and distributed wheelchairs among the physically challenged.

A documentary was also screened on the life of KCR during the celebrations attended by a large number of party leaders and workers.

Secunderabad parliamentary constituency in-charge T. Sai Kiran organised the birthday celebrations.

KTR garlanded the statues of Telugu Talli and Professor Jayashankar to pay tributes.

As part of the celebrations, the BRS leader presented insurance papers to 1,000 autorickshaw drivers.

They have been provided a coverage of Rs 1 lakh each.

Wheel-chairs were also distributed among 10 physically challenged.

KTR cut the specially made cake along with Rajya Sabha member Keshav Rao, Greater Hyderabad Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, former minister Mahmood Ali, T. Srinivas Yadav and Srinivas Goud.

A special documentary on the life and political journey of KCR and also on his role in the Telangana movement was screened.

KTR congratulated Sai Kiran Yadav for producing the impressive documentary.

A photo exhibition was also arranged in Telangana Bhavan, highlighting Telangana movement and the indefinite hunger strike by KCR.

Former minister Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali stated that the party will provide all help to the families of party workers.

They distributed cheques of Rs 2 lakh each among families of 70 BRS members who died in accidents.