Hyderabad: KTR slams Centre for delay in Uppal, Amberpet flyovers’ work

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 26th March 2023 12:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday slammed the union government for the delay in the completion of Uppal, Amberpet flyover works in the city.

KTR made the remarks as a response to a query from a Twitter user over the subject.

@KTRBRS Sir when can we expect completion of uppal flyover. Works are going at slow pace. Lot of problem for daily commuters from narapally,” Sandeep, the Twitter user asked the minister.

As a response, KTR said that the works of both the flyovers are ‘unfortunately’ being executed by National Highways.

“Uppal and Amberpet flyovers are unfortunately being executed by National Highways. Both progressing at snails pace even though GHMC has completed the land acquisition as committed While we have completed 35 projects they are unable to complete even 2 !! That’s the Difference between KCR Govt and Modi Govt,” he tweeted.

