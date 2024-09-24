Hyderabad: KTR slams CM Revanth over HYDRA demolitions

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, September 24 alleged that chief minister A Revanth Reddy was destroying the lives of the poor under the pretext of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA).

He also accused CM’s brother Anumula Tirupati Reddy of similar actions.. He further criticised the Telangana government for demolishing homes and businesses of the underprivileged without providing adequate support or time for relocation.

In a post on X, the Rajanna Sircilla MLA said, “In the name of HYDRA, the poor are being thrown onto the streets. But Tirupati Reddy was served a notice, allowing him to approach the court and get a stay order ensuring that his properties remain untouched amidst this destruction.”

KTR questioned whether there are different rules for the poor compared to the chief minister’s family. Addressing the BRS workers’ meeting at Serilingampally, KTR accused Reddy and his family of looting the people of Telangana.

“Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi had earlier alleged Tirupati Reddy was running a “commission shop” in Madhapur. He declared that a by-election in Serilingampally was imminent, and exuded confidence that the BRS would emerge victorious,” KTR added.

“People are angry with Congress, and they will vote for change. Serilingampally will see a new MLA soon,” he asserted.

KTR challenged the chief minister to act against those who permitted the alleged illegal constructions that were being demolished. “Your previous Congress governments allowed the constructions, and now you are demolishing homes. But trying to pass on the blame to the BRS government. Take action against those who gave illegal permissions,” he challenged.

He said while the BRS government focused on development by building double-bedroom houses, flyovers, and sewage treatment plants (STPs) with its politics of construction, the Congress-led government was involved in politics of “destruction, subversion, and blackmail” during its nine months in power.

KTR also warned that the BRS would stand firm with the poor, asserting that they would not allow the homes of the poor to be demolished without a fight. He highlighted the achievements of his party over the past ten years, noting that the BRS had avoided religious riots and ensured development for all sections of society.

The former minister also aimed the Congress government’s failure to fulfil its promises, such as Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waivers for farmers, and job creation. “Farmers are protesting because they have not received the loan waivers promised. Youth are still waiting for the 2 lakh jobs Rahul Gandhi promised in Ashok Nagar. All they have received are empty promises,” he said.

KTR reaffirmed the party’s commitment to supporting the poor and ensuring the development of Telangana under the leadership of former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, warning that if the Congress government continued its anti-poor actions, his party would not remain silent. “Serilingampally will see a by-election soon, and we are ready to fight for the people,” he declared.