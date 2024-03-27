Hyderabad: KTR targets Eatala, Revanth in Malkajgiri BRS meet

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) primarily targetted Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Malkajgiri Lok Sabha poll candidate Eatala Rajender and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy during his interaction with the region’s party cadres at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, March 27.

He remarked that Rajender is contesting from Malkajgiri after facing rejection in Huzurabad and Gajwel in the 2023 Assembly polls.

He urged Rajender to clarify the development initiatives undertaken by the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last decade before seeking votes.

He also criticized the BJP for prioritizing corporate loan waivers over farmers’ loans, demanding Rajender’s response to this issue of farm loan waivers before expressing sympathy for state farmers.

Earlier, he reiterated his challenge to chief minister Revanth to contest in Malkajgiri.

He reemphasized that if Revanth Reddy steps down from his chief ministership and decides to enter the electoral fray, he will contest against him in the Lok Sabha elections.

KTR further mocked Revanth Reddy for his “reluctance” to accept the challenge despite holding such a significant position as the chief minister, stating that he “lacks the courage to face a direct challenge.”

He alleged that Revanth Reddy is willing to align with the BJP along with several Congress MLAs after the parliamentary elections, emphasizing his “history of changing allegiances” like ABVP, TDP, and the Congress.

KTR reiterated his allegation that Revanth Reddy’s actions “resemble those of a BJP leader rather than a Congress leader”, stating the chief minister’s stances on BJP and Modi in contrast to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

KTR also criticized the Congress government in the state for failing to fulfill electoral promises, including the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver.