Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate iRASTE Telangana, Bodhyaan, Micro-labs on July 12

Hyderabad: iRASTE Telangana, Bodhyaan, and Micro-labs under the INAI initiative will be inaugurated by Telangana Minister for IT, Industries K.T Rama Rao on Tuesday.

The inaugural event will be held in the IIIT Hyderabad Auditorium in Gachibowli on July 12 at 10 a.m.

According to the press release, Telangana’s Project iRASTE (intelligent Solutions for Road Safety through Technology and Engineering) aims to lessen accidents on highways, which account for 50 percent of all accidents although making up only 5 percent of the total road network. The target fleet for this project is TSRTC fleet of cars that travel on highways.

AI will change road safety by acting as a force multiplier.

For all Indian researchers, academicians, and start-ups who wish to test their algorithms or methods for navigation, data collecting, or research on Indian roads, Bodhyaan is meant to become the go-to automobile platform.

The platform has all the sensors necessary for anybody to record or analyse data about the automobile, including cameras, LIDARs, night-vision cameras, RADARs, and the necessary computing power. Dix cameras and one LIDAR are included in the Bodhyaan 1.0 system.

In order to address the Next Generation Sequencing of Pathogens, micro-labs are being established in cooperation with CSIR-IGIB. With this system, communicable disease genomic monitoring is available at the point of care (POC).