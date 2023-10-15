Hyderabad: KTR to speak at Harvard University’s India Conference

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s minister for industries and information technology, K. T. Rama Rao has received an invitation to speak at the 21st edition of the India Conference at Harvard University in Boston in February next year.

He has been invited to speak at a fireside chat at a conference that will focus on the theme ‘India Rising: Business, Economy and Culture’.

“Your influential leadership and instrumental role in fostering Telangana’s recent growth, effectively positioning Telangana as an appealing destination for investments, serves as a great source of inspiration for us,” reads the Harvard University invitation.

The India Conference at Harvard is one of the largest student-run events in the US and attracts over 1,000 members of the Indian diaspora including students, academics, business leaders, and policy experts.

Past speakers have included ministers, business leaders, academics, and cultural icons such as Azim Premji, Amartya Sen, and Anamika Khanna, respectively.

Minister KTR expressed happiness over receiving the invitation from Harvard University and said that the conference will be a great platform to showcase Telangana’s progressive policies and also highlight the opportunities the state offers in various sectors.

The conference this year will showcase the progress India has made over the last few years and the potential it has as an emerging global power.

