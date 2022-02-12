Hyderabad: KTR urges NRIs to support Mana Ooru Mana Badi program

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Education minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Saturday attended a virtual meeting with the NRIs.

The ministers sought their contribution towards the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ initiative of the state government.

They urged the NRIs to adopt schools in their native villages and become partners in the initiative. They also thanked those who have extended their support to the program.

Addressing the virtual meet, KTR said that Telangana has witnessed progress in all sectors after its formation under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao. “The state is now a role model for the country,” he added.

The minister went on to say that the state government has prioritised the education sector. “New reforms were introduced and infrastructure was developed for schools, and colleges across the state,” he said, adding that advanced schools have been established, providing the best amenities for students.

KTR further said, “Telangana has taken up the Mana Ooru Mana Badi program to further strengthen the education sector.”

It is to be noted that the total expenditure for the development of 26,000 schools is Rs. 7289 crore. The minister further stated that the initiative aims to involve people in the development of schools.

He stressed on the support from NRIs saying, “The support of NRIs will add a lot more strength to the mission to provide quality education to the students in the state.”

“Anyone who comes forward to support a school by donating Rs. 1 Crore or more can name the school on their beloved ones,” KTR said.

“If anyone donates Rs 10 lakh, a classroom can be named as per their choice. A website will also come up through which donors can donate the desired amount for this initiative.”

Education minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that numerous progressive changes in the education sector have taken place since the formation of the state. “Schools will get a major facelift with the Mana Ooru Mana Badi program,” Reddy stressed.

She further mentioned the Education department will extend support to those willing to adopt a school or donate funds for its development.

Telangana Rashtra Samiti NRI Cell coordinator Mahesh Bigala pledged to donate Rs 1 crore, Jay Talluri and Krishna Nimmagadda donated 25 lakh rupees each. Bigala coordinated and hosted the virtual meeting.

Talluri congratulated the state government for the initiative. He thanked the ministers for allowing the NRI community to become a part of the initiative.

Krishna Nimmagadda from Texas said, “Investing in education will pay off in a big way for the society.” He stated that he belonged to Vijawayada and Vizag but it was Hyderabad that has made him what he is today, professionally.

“I always wanted to give back to the city which has given so much to me. And this is my opportunity to give back,” he added.