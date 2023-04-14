Hyderabad: KTR visits Khammam blast victims at NIMS

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao visited the victims of the Cheemalapadu, Khammam gas cylinder blast incident, who are undergoing treatment at NIMS hospital in the city.

Along with transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, KTR inquired about the health condition of the four victims, who were seriously injured in the blast.

On Wednesday, the victims of the blast incidents were shifted from Khammam to NIMS for better treatment.

Doctors at NIMS reportedly informed KTR that the injured victims’ condition is stable.

Ensuring free treatment to victims until they recover completely, KTR directed the doctors and NIMS officials to provide required medical services to the injured for their speedy recovery.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) ‘Aatmeeya Sammelanam’ meeting in Chimalapadu village in Khammam district. The activists were bursting firecrackers near the venue, resulting in a fire accident that claimed the lives of four people and injured four others.

Following the incident, the Telangana government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to the injured.

Additionally, Nama Muttiah Trust will provide another Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.

While MP Nama Nageswara Rao also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the injured, MLA Ramulunayak added that Rs 2 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured.

Transport minister Ajay Kumar in a statement on Thursday appealed to his party supporters, activists, public representatives and party leaders to help the local people in trouble.

Expressing sympathy to the kin of the victims, Ajay Kumar said that he was deeply troubled by the Chimalpad fire incident and will refrain from birthday celebrations.