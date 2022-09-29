Hyderabad: KTR welcomes France’s decision to open ‘House of France’

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday welcomed French government’s decision to open “House of France in the city.

KTR interacted with french leaders at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad. The minister gave a presentation on Telangana’s progressive industrial policies and investment opportunities.

Taking to Twitter KTR wrote, “Pleasure to meet French Ambassador Lenain @FranceinIndia and CG Thierry Berthelot. Welcome French government’s decision to open new ‘House of France’ in Hyderabad in recognition of the strong and growing business & people to people ties between France and Telangana.”

Earlier today, KTR met French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain along with French consul general to Hyderabad, Thierry Berthelot. KTR also offered ease of doing business with the TS-iPASS industrial policy that gave required clearances in 15 days based on self-certification by the companies, apart from listing out the myriad opportunities that Telangana offered for investment, ranging from technology, life sciences, automobiles, food processing and several other domains.

“Many often take the Delhi, Mumbai, or the Bengaluru route to invest. We urge the investors to come through Hyderabad. We meet or beat the support extended by other states,” he added.

Interacting with French business delegation, KTR briefed them regarding Telangana’s success in attracting companies such as companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta, Qualcomm, Uber, SalesForce, Apple, Novartis, Safran, and Sanofi.

KTR also mentioned a cultural hub for technology, vaccines, startups, aerospace and defense manufacturing, SMEs, and more, he said, pointing out that the state government was working with the industry to ensure a continuous supply of trained manpower.

The state had set up T-Hub, the biggest startup incubator after the Paris-headquartered Station-F. The state had also created WE-Hub to support women entrepreneurs and T-Works, a prototyping facility, to help startups create new products.

Ambassador of France in India Emmanuel Lenain said many French companies had put Telangana on a priority list for investments. “Safran is setting up an engine MRO here. Sanofi also has big plans. The Telangana state team delivers on its promises,” he said.