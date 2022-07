Hyderabad: Label Souq is organizing an exhibition at SA Imperial located in Tolichowki. It will be held from 2 pm to midnight from July 2 to 9, 2022.

At the exhibition, Kurta Pyjama, clothing, jewellery, footwear, watches, hijabs, makeup, cosmetics, hand bags and perfumes are made available.

For details, one can WhatsApp or dial 9000 504040.