Hyderabad lad tops JEE Advanced; zone bags 6 of top 10 ranks

Hyderabad: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the city has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023, which is conducted annually for admission into the prestigious IITs of the country.

He scored 341 out of 360 marks on the entrance test, according to IIT Guwahati, which conducted the test.

The Telugu states also boasted many other toppers. Ramsh Surya Theja secured the second all-India rank.

Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree, the female topper ranked 56th in the test. She also hails from the Hyderabad zone.

Fifth ranker Addagada Venkata Sivaram, seventh ranker Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, ninth ranker Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy and 10th ranker Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy are also from the Telugu states.

The IIT-Hyderabad zone had 40 ranks in the top 100, six of which are among the top 10. The zone also had 75 ranks in the top 200. In total, 10,432 candidates from the zone qualified the exam, making it the zone with the highest number of students to qualify.

This is followed by the IIT Delhi Zone and IIT Bombay zone. Among the top 500 candidates, 174 are from IIT Hyderabad zone followed by 120 from IIT Delhi zone and 103 from IIT Bombay zone.

A total of 1,80,372 appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced of which 43,773 have qualified, a mere 24. 3 percent. As many as 36,204 male students and 7,509 female students cleared JEE Advanced 2023.

A total of 13 foreign candidates have qualified the exam while 155 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) have also cleared it.

Explaining the criteria for inclusion in rank list, a senior IIT Guwahati official explained, “the aggregate marks will be calculated as the sum of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list”.

“This year, there is less percentage of negative marking, additionally there were more questions without penalty which gave confidence to students to attempt, resulting in high cut-off this year,” the official explained.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. The exam was conducted on June 4.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will begin from Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)